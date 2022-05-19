Victim Of I-95 Crash Was Mom Of 9 Whose Dad Shot Dead Days Later

Ciera Berry's family had to do the unthinkable recently and begin planning the 28-year-old, mother of nine's funeral after she died in a fiery car crash. Less than a week later, they were struck with another tragedy.

Berry, of Triangle, died when her Nissan clipped another car on Interstate 95 while changing lanes on May 9. The impact sent her car careening into another and then off the road.

Witnesses pulled her passenger out of the vehicle, but Berry was trapped inside the burning car. She died at the scene, WTOP said.

Her father, Miles Hall, 52, was shot to death in a Dumfries' parking lot on May 15, according to Prince William County Police.

Police are investigating the shooting, which happened in the 3600 block of Tavern Way, but have not arrested any suspects in the case. Witnesses saw an SUV speeding away after hearing the shots. Preliminarily, the incident does not appear to be random.

Berry left behind nine children between the ages of two months and 12, WUSA9 reported. Other family members have stepped up to take care of them.

"The younger ones, they don't really know, they don't really understand," Ciera's mom, Lisa Berry Winslow, told the news station. "The older ones, they have their days."

Her family has since established a GoFundMe to cover the cost of Berry's funeral, which is set for Saturday, May 21, in Woodbridge. People can donate to the campaign by clicking here.

