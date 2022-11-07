Contact Us
Obituaries

Carlos Melgar Of Manassas Dies Suddenly, 22

AJ Goldbloom
Carlos Melgar
Carlos Melgar Photo Credit: Facebook Page of Carlos Melgar

Manassas resident Carlos Melgar died unexpectedly on Saturday, July 9.

The 22-year-old leaves behind his 4-year-old son, Jordan, and many heartbroken family members.

Melgar’s girlfriend remembers him as a thoughtful person on the GoFundMe page she started to help cover funeral costs. The page has raised just under $1,000 of the $15,000 goal as of July 11.

“Every time I saw you, you always told me how big Jordan was getting, how smart he was, and how he was already giving you gray hairs by acting just like you. I love you son and I hate that your life was cut so short.”

A friend posted on her Facebook page about her close relationship with Melgar, how she loved hearing his stories about fatherhood.

“He always protected those who were closest to him and always tried to put a smile on everyone’s face.”

