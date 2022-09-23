Manassas Military Aide Brings Gun To White House: Reports

A 54-year-old military aide from Virginia was arrested after US Secret Service found a loaded and unregistered firearm in his bag during a security check, the Washington Post reports.

Patrick James Tansey works at the White House and is allowed on the grounds but is not authorized to be armed, a Secret Service spokesman told the outlet. Records show Tansey is from Manassas.

A hearing was set for Oct. 5, and Tansey was freed. His lawyer declined comment to the Washington Post and it wasn't immediately clear which military branch he was assigned to.

