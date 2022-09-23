Contact Us
Prince William Daily Voice serves Buckhall, Bull Run, Dale City, Gainesville, Lake Ridge, Leesylvania, Linton Hall, Montclair & Woodbridge
Return to your home site

Menu

News

Manassas Military Aide Brings Gun To White House: Reports

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
White House
White House Photo Credit: The White House

A 54-year-old military aide from Virginia was arrested after US Secret Service found a loaded and unregistered firearm in his bag during a security check, the Washington Post reports.

Patrick James Tansey works at the White House and is allowed on the grounds but is not authorized to be armed, a Secret Service spokesman told the outlet. Records show Tansey is from Manassas.

A hearing was set for Oct. 5, and Tansey was freed. His lawyer declined comment to the Washington Post and it wasn't immediately clear which military branch he was assigned to.

Click here for more from the Washington Post.

to follow Daily Voice Prince William and receive free news updates.