Gangster Who Dropped Food Container Packed With Pistol On Greyhound Bus Gets Prison Time InVA

Holding a food container packed with a hidden pistol and bullets proved to be too difficult for a member of the Young Gunnerz street gang from New York who will spend years in a Virginia prison on drug and weapon charges.

Najalaek Walker, 27, of Troy, NY, was sentenced this week to 48 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to multiple charges late last year following an incident that played out on a Greyhound bus in Virginia in 2021.

Prosecutors said that on Nov. 27, 2021, members of the Lynchburg Police Department in Virginia were notified that Walker, who was wanted in New York for a parole violation, was on a bus and expected to stop in their jurisdiction.

As he was exiting the bus, Walker slipped and dropped a food container he was holding that contained a Jimenez Arms 9mm pistol with 12 rounds of ammunition.

While he was being apprehended, arresting officers also found multiple individually packed bags of heroin and cocaine on his person, as well as an additional eight rounds of ammunition for the pistol.

Walker pleaded guilty in November 2021 to:

Possession with the intent to distribute cocaine;

Possession with the intent to distribute heroin;

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Officials noted that an extraditable warrant for Walker’s arrest had been issued at the time of his arrest. He has a lengthy criminal history that reportedly includes previous drug and weapon charges.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince William and receive free news updates.