Cat Fight: Stafford Woman Charged With Strangling Friend During Domestic Dispute In Woodbridge

Prince William Police investigators arrested Mamady following the incident. Photo Credit: Prince William Police Facebook

A domestic dispute between two friends in Woodbridge led to the arrest of a 28-year-old woman who allegedly strangled an acquaintance during the fight, police in Prince William County said.

Stafford resident Stephanie Irene Mamady is facing charges after a verbal argument turned physical with her friend late last month, the Prince William Police Department announced on Thursday, Sept. 1.

It is alleged that on the morning of Saturday, Aug. 27, Mamady and her 29-year-old victim were involved in the altercation in the 1400 block of Potomac Heights Place in Woodbridge, which rapidly escalated, police said.

During the dispute, police said that Mamady allegedly got on top of her victim and grabbed her neck. The unnamed victim was able to get away and fled from the apartment.

The nature of the pair’s relationship was not disclosed by the police.

Officials said the victim reported minor injuries from the incident, and Mamady was arrested on Monday, Aug. 29, and charged with strangulation.

Her court date is pending, and she is being held without bond, police said.

