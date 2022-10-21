Alert Issued For Endangered Teen Reported Missing For Month In Manassas

Seen her?

An alert was issued by police in Prince William County as they seek the public’s assistance in tracking down a missing teen who hasn’t been seen in more than a month.

Mikayla Elaine Triglia, 16, left her home on Hugh Mullen Drive in Manassas on Tuesday, Sept. 20, and was reported missing by her family a few days later, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

Police say that Triglia is believed to be missing under voluntary circumstances and may be in need of assistance which qualifies her as being endangered.

Triglia was described as being 5-foot-5, weighing 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. No other descriptive information was released by the police.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of this person is asked to contact Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or your local police department.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince William and receive free news updates.