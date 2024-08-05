A Few Clouds 91°

Orlando Jacob Barrett Charged With Indecent Exposure In PWC

A naked man who put on a show for a 35-year-old woman near a Prince William County business has been arrested, according to police.

Orlando Jacob Barrett

 Photo Credit: Prince William County Police
Orlando Jacob Barrett, 36, who has no fixed address, investigators noted, was arrested late last week and charged with multiple counts of indecent exposure, authorities announced on Monday.

Shortly after 12:45 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 1, officers from the Prince William County Police Department responded to the 13300 block of Worth Avenue in Woodbridge, where there was a report of indecent exposure.

Investigators say that a woman spotted Barrett unclothed in the area. During the subsequent probe into the incident, officers also determined that he also exposed himself earlier in the day to another woman in the same area. 

They made note that at no point during either incident physical contact was made.

The investigation led to Barrett's arrest. Bond information was unavailable on Monday, Aug. 5 and his court date was pending.

