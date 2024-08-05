Orlando Jacob Barrett, 36, who has no fixed address, investigators noted, was arrested late last week and charged with multiple counts of indecent exposure, authorities announced on Monday.

Shortly after 12:45 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 1, officers from the Prince William County Police Department responded to the 13300 block of Worth Avenue in Woodbridge, where there was a report of indecent exposure.

Investigators say that a woman spotted Barrett unclothed in the area. During the subsequent probe into the incident, officers also determined that he also exposed himself earlier in the day to another woman in the same area.

They made note that at no point during either incident physical contact was made.

The investigation led to Barrett's arrest. Bond information was unavailable on Monday, Aug. 5 and his court date was pending.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince William and receive free news updates.