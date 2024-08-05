Fair 93°

Multi-Vehicle Crash On I-95 Causes Delays Of 3.5 Miles In Prince William County

Traffic was only getting by along the shoulder of a stretch of the northbound lanes of I-95 in Prince William County, where there was a multi-vehicle crash.

Traffic on I-95 in Prince William County

Traffic on I-95 in Prince William County

 Photo Credit: Virginia DOT
As of  6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 5, several lanes were closed on the interstate as crews investigated and cleared the scene of a crash in the area of VA-619 (exit 150/Joplin Road).

Three left lanes and the shoulder were blocked, with northbound delays reported at nearly four miles as of 6:15 p.m. on Monday afternoon.

No details about the crash have been released.

