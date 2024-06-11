Motel Guest Tries Stabbing Employee With Scissors, Bites Officer In Dumfries, Police Say

Ashja Elaine Wakefield was a patron at the Red Carpet Inn in Dumfries when she got into an argument around 2:10 a.m. Tuesday, June 11, Prince William County police said.

Wakefield refused to leave the property and struck the 53-year-old employee before trying to stab him with scissors, police said. She then smashed the glass front door of the hotel before walking outside. Responding officers found Wakefield inside a nearby business and when they tried to detain her she actively resisted, police said.

During the encounter, Wakefield bit an officer before she was arrested. Minor injuries were reported by both the manager and the officer. Wakefield has been charged with assault and battery on an officer, attempted malicious wounding, obstruction of justice, assault & battery, and destruction of property

