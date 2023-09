The incident happened on the southbound side, at mile marker 157.5 in Potomac Mills (Prince William County), around 9:35 a.m.

It happened just after the Opitz Boulevard intersection and closed the left shoulder, left lane, and center lane.

Traffic backups were approximately four miles.

