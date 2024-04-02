A person of interest was detained in Shenandoah County following the double shooting at 5:12 a.m. o Porters Ridge Lane, Prince William County police said.

"The parties involved are believed to be known to one another, and the incident does not appear to be random," police said.

"No charges have been obtained at this time. Detectives are actively investigating the incident to determine what led up to the shooting and are seeking to speak with anyone who has information to aid in the investigation."

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince William and receive free news updates.