A Few Clouds 92°

SHARE

Manassas Man, 18, Killed In High-Speed Nokesville Wreck

An 18-year-old Manassas man was killed in a high-speed Nokesville crash, police said.

Prince William County ambulance

Prince William County ambulance

 Photo Credit: Facebook via Prince William Professional Firefighters
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Christopher Flores was heading west on Fitzwater Drive at a high rate of speed when he lost control at Manely Road around 3:20 p.m. Saturday, June 22, Prince William County police said.

The 2013 Infiniti G37 left the roadway, hit multiple trees, then rotated before coming to rest. Flores, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected and taken to an area hospital where he died.

No other vehicles were involved in the collision. Crash investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash to contact police.

to follow Daily Voice Prince William and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE