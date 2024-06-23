Manassas Man, 18, Killed In High-Speed Nokesville Wreck

Christopher Flores was heading west on Fitzwater Drive at a high rate of speed when he lost control at Manely Road around 3:20 p.m. Saturday, June 22, Prince William County police said.

The 2013 Infiniti G37 left the roadway, hit multiple trees, then rotated before coming to rest. Flores, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected and taken to an area hospital where he died.

No other vehicles were involved in the collision. Crash investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash to contact police.

