Manassas Hiker Dies Attempting 24-Mile Grand Canyon Trek

Ranjith Varma of Manassas, set out on Saturday, Sept. 9 to make the 24-mile "Rim-To-Rim" trek in a single day, the National Park Service said.

Around 1:55 p.m., the Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center received an emergency call of a hiker in distress on the North Kaibab Trail approximately one mile south of Cottonwood Campground — that's a nearly 4,000-foot elevation.

Soon thereafter, Varma became unresponsive and bystanders initiated CPR.

National Park Service (NPS) search and rescue personnel responded to the call via helicopter, allowing rangers to assume care of the hiker and initiating advance life support efforts. Attempts to resuscitate Varma were unsuccessful.

In the summer, temperatures on exposed parts of the trail can reach over 120°F, and that's just in the shade. Park rangers strongly advise not hiking in the inner canyon during the heat of the day between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Be aware that efforts to assist hikers may be delayed during the summer months due to limited staff, the number of rescue calls, employee safety requirements, and limited helicopter flying capability during periods of extreme heat or inclement weather.

Before heading down trail, hikers are strongly encouraged to read the Hiking Tips page and check the Backcountry Updates and Closures page for current information on inner canyon conditions.

