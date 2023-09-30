Man Who Tried To Run Down GF, Child Before Ramming Family In PWC Parking Lot Gets Decade

Enoc Espinal Estrada, 44, was sentenced by Judge Robert P. Coleman of the Prince William County Circuit Court to serve 30 years in prison with 20 years suspended, giving him an active sentence of 10 years in prison, Prince William County Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth announced.

He also received a 5-year suspended sentence on the unlawful wounding charge and 12-month suspended sentence on a hit-and-run charge. Upon release, he will supervised on probation for a period of five years.

Espinal Estrada and his ex-partner were arguing in his vehicle in the Horner Commuter Lot in Woodbridge on Feb. 26, 2022, Ashworth's office said. The couple's 5-year-old child was in the car at the time.

During the incident, Espinal Estrada strangled the victim, who was eventually able to escape the car with the child. She made her way to the only other car in the lot, which was occupied by a family who exited the vehicle to assist her and the child.

As the woman and the child were approaching the family’s car, Espinal Estrada circled around the lot and rapidly accelerated towards the victim, the child, and the family of the other vehicle.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 57-year-old man who was assisting the victim, drew his legally owned firearm and fired multiple rounds toward the defendant’s vehicle, striking it once. Espinal Estrada was not hit by the gunfire and drove his car into the family’s car, where an 8-year-old boy, a 5-year-old girl, and a 15-month-old girl were seated.

The children in the car were not injured, but Espinal Estrada reversed his vehicle and drove toward the victim and the 16-year-old boy who was trying to help her, hitting both with his vehicle before leaving the scene. The victim was taken to an area hospital for injuries to her pelvis, leg, and foot. The 16-year-old was treated for non-life-threatening injuries to his leg and hand on the scene.

“What started as a domestic incident quickly turned into an attack on a family that just happened to be in the commuter lot when the victim broke free from her attacker," Ashworth said. "We are grateful there were no deaths, but the injuries caused as a result of the attack are nevertheless entirely unjustified and appalling.

"A ten-year active prison sentence is entirely appropriate and should serve as a message that this type of behavior will not be tolerated in Prince William County.”

Espinal Estrada pleaded guilty in February 2022 to one count of felony aggravated malicious wounding, one count of felony unlawful wounding, and one count of misdemeanor hit and run.

