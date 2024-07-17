Nelson Romero-Quijada, 54, made it nearly six years before being apprehended in El Salvador and extradited to Prince William County in connection to an August 2018 sexual assault investigation.

Detectives began to investigate a sexual assault in 2018 when the boy came forward to report that he had been abused in the 7900 block of Community Drive in Manassas between October 2014 and July 2016 by "an acquaintance."

Romero-Quijada was identified as the suspect; however, investigators were unable to track him down until recently.

According to a spokesperson from the Prince William County Police Department, in June, Romero-Quijada was taken into custody in El Salvador as part of a coordinated effort between the agency and Department of Justice.

Romero-Quijada was brought back to Virginia, where he was taken into custody and charged with sodomy and crimes against nature.

He is being held without bond and his next court date is pending.

