Demarcus Rashard Walley, 23, is wanted by the Prince William County Police Department following an investigation into a reported domestic incident with a woman on Monday night in Woodbridge.

According to investigators, shortly before 8:45 p.m. on June 24, officers were called to the Crossings at Summerland Apartments in the 13700 block of Keeington Circle, where a 25-year-old woman and Walley got into a verbal dispute that rapidly escalated.

Police say that during the incident, Walley allegedly struck the woman and grabbed her neck later that day before they could be separated.

Minor injuries were reported.

Following the investigation, Walley was identified as a suspect, though officers have been unable to track him down. The Woodbridge resident is now wanted for strangulation and domestic assault and battery.

Walley was described as being 5-foot-9 weighing approximately 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. No other description was provided by the department.

The investigation is ongoing.

