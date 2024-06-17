What started as a verbal altercation rapidly escalated, leading to Octavious Hodges allegedly attacking a 31-year-old acquaintance, who had to be treated by paramedics following an incident on Saturday morning.

It was reportedly shortly before 3 a.m. on June 15.

Hodges, 44, is wanted on a host of charges after allegedly grabbing the woman's neck, throwing her to the ground, where he struck and kicked her multiple times before stealing her phone out of a purse and continuing the assault.

Police say that when officers attempted to make contact with Hodges following the incident, he ran from the area and remains at large on Monday afternoon.

The woman was treated by first responders for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Woodbridge resident was described as being 5-foot-10, approximately 190 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes. Warrants have been issued for his arrest on charges that include:

Malicious wounding;

Strangulation;

Abduction;

Obstruction of justice;

Petit larceny.

