Man Wanted For Assaulting Woman, 31, During Drive In Manassas: Cops

Joshua Nicholas Tyler, 26, was driving with the 31-year-old woman when the two began arguing Tuesday night, Dec. 12 on Prince William Parkway, Prince William County police said.

During the encounter, Tyler struck the victim several times before she was able to park the vehicle and contact police. Tyler left on foot before police arrived on scene.

The victim was treated at the scene for minor injuries. Following the investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants for Tyler.

Anyone who sees him is urged to contact police immediately.

