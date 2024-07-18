Shafan Naeem was arrested over the weekend in Woodbridge following an investigation into the solicitation of a minor, officials say.

An investigation determined that Naeem used the social media app to communicate with a child sending inappropriate images and involving the solicitation of sexual acts by the 22-year-old man, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

During those communications, Naeem arranged to meet with the minor in the 2700 block of Potomac Mills Circle in Woodbridge; however, the police were tipped off, and Naeem was met by police officers who arrested him, not the child.

Naeem was apprehended without incident and charged with five counts of use of a communications system to facilitate certain offenses involving minors.

Bond information was unavailable on July 18 and his next court date is pending.

