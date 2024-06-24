Partly Cloudy and Breezy 88°

Man Swimming With Family In Lake Manassas Drowns, Police Say (Developing)

A 45-year-old man died on Sunday afternoon after drowning in Lake Manassas, police say.

Shortly after 4:45 p.m. on June 23, officers from the Prince William County Police Department were called to Burwell Road in Nokesville, where there was a person swimming with a family member in the lake when he appeared to struggle before becoming submerged in the water.

According to investigators, fire and rescue personnel were able to locate and remove the man from the water, where he was pronounced dead by first responders.

The body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the exact cause of death and to identify the drowning victim.

There was no foul play involved, police said. The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

