Man Swimming With Family In Lake Manassas Drowns, Police Say (Developing)

Shortly after 4:45 p.m. on June 23, officers from the Prince William County Police Department were called to Burwell Road in Nokesville, where there was a person swimming with a family member in the lake when he appeared to struggle before becoming submerged in the water.

According to investigators, fire and rescue personnel were able to locate and remove the man from the water, where he was pronounced dead by first responders.

The body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the exact cause of death and to identify the drowning victim.

There was no foul play involved, police said. The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince William and receive free news updates.