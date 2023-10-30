Man Strangled Woman With Zip Ties During Argument In Woodbridge: Police

Police were called to a home on Fox run Place in Woodbridge, where they learned Samuel Aaron Wardwell had gotten into an argument with a 25-year-old woman on Sunday night, Oct. 29, county police said.

During the encounter, Wardwell grabbed the victim by the neck before restraining her with zip-ties, police said. The two eventually separated, and the police were contacted. Minor injuries were reported.

Wardwell was charged with strangulation, abduction, and domestic assault and battery.

