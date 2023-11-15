Man Strangled Woman, Stole Phone During Domestic Dispute In Woodbridge Apartment: Police

On Tuesday morning, officers were called to the Woodbridge Station Apartments in the 13900 block of Wasp Way, where a woman reported a violent domestic incident involving 30-year-old Elijah Nickey Rankin.

According to police, the two got into a heated argument that resulted in Rankin physically preventing the woman from contacting the police before grabbing her throat as the dispute continued.

It is alleged that Rankin then destroyed items and clothes within the apartment, took the woman's phone and left the area, though he didn't make it far and he was arrested later on Tuesday, Nov. 14, officials say.

Rankin was arrested without incident and charged with:

Abduction;

Strangulation;

Felony destruction of property;

Misdemeanor destruction of property;

Petit larceny;

Domestic assault and battery.

His initial court date is pending and bond information was unavailable on Wednesday.

