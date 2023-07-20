Man Killed Passing Gun Around In Manassas Was Seeking Better Life In America

Reynaldo J. Villalobos Hernandez had moved to the U.S. in pursuit of his dreams, according to his aunt, Maria Hernandez, who launched a GoFundMe.

"Reynaldo was only 21 years old, he was a good, happy, hard-working, sociable, positive boy full of life and dreams and goals to achieve," Hernandez writes. "That is why a year and a half ago he decided to travel to the United States, leaving his parents and siblings to help them and he to be able to achieve his goals, which he will no longer be able to achieve."

The tragedy occurred on Saturday evening, July 15, in a home on the 8300 block of Scotland Loop in Manassas, police said. Daniel Villalobos Marquez, 27, was being held without bond and charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Responders provided first before Hernandez was taken to an area hospital, where he later died. No additional injuries were reported.

More than $4,000 had been raised on a GoFundMe for Hernandez's family as of Thursday, July 20. Click here to donate.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince William and receive free news updates.