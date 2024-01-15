Man Grabs 14-Year-Old's Neck During Domestic Incident In Woodbridge: Police

Alvaro Jasmany Toledo-Garcia and the boy were arguing at The Crossings at Summerland Apartments located in the 13700 block of Keelingwood Cl., in Woodbridge, around 11 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11, county police said.

During the incident, Toledo-Garcia struck the boy before grabbing his neck, police said. The two eventually separated, and Toledo-Garcia fled the apartment.

While investigating the incident, Toledo-Garcia returned to the apartment, and was detained without incident. The victim was treated at an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Toledo-Garcia was charged with strangulation and domestic assault & battery and is being held without bond.

