Officers were called to the store shortly before 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 6 to investigate reports of indecent exposure involving 28-year-old Douglas Edward Boomer, who put on a show for customers.

According to investigators, Boomer was spotted by security exposing himself and making the inappropriate gestures. He was found in the store and detained without further incident.

The Woodbridge resident was arrested and charged with indecent exposure and obscene sexual display.

His court date is pending and his bond was set at $1,000.

