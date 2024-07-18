Man Exposed Himself, Made Crude Gestures Toward Woman In Woodbridge, Police Say

Officers were called shortly before 8:45 a.m. on July 17 to the 4100 block of Dale Boulevard in Woodbridge, where a woman reported the alleged indecent exposure.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, the woman left the area and contacted the police, though there was no contact between she and the suspect, who was gone by the time officers arrived to investigate the incident.

The wanted suspect was described as being a Black man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with white lettering at the time. No other information was provided by police.

The incident remains under investigation as of Thursday, July 18.

