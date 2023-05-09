Man Dies In Hospital Weeks After Hit-Run Reported In Manassas

Manassas resident Raymond Philip Rinker was pronounced dead on Tuesday, May 9, after being hospitalized for more than two weeks following a reported hit-and-run crash last month when the driver sped away and has not been located.

Police say that shortly before 9:15 p.m. on Thursday, April 20, officers from the Prince William County Police Department were called to the area of Orchard Bridge Drive and Centreville Road in Manassas, to investigate a reported crash involving a pedestrian who was found near the roadway.

Upon arrival, officers found Rinker unconscious lying in a grassy area near the crash scene. He was treated in the area and taken to an area hospital with what were described as being serious and potentially life-threatening.

The investigation into the incident found that Rinker was struck by a vehicle traveling south on Centreville Road, though the police have been unable to identify a driver or vehicle implicated in the now-fatal crash.

Officials are still investigating the fatal crash.

