Woodbridge resident Antonio Jose Guerra, 45, is facing charges following an argument that turned physical with a 40-year-old woman on Sunday night.

Officers from the Prince William County Police Department were called shortly before 9 p.m. on June 16 to a home in the 2000 block of Stargrass Court, where there was a reported domestic disturbance involving Guerra and a family member.

According to investigators, during a verbal disagreement, Guerra allegedly grabbed the woman and pulled her to the ground before striking her multiple times.

When a family member attempted to intervene, it is further alleged that Guerra fetched a knife and chased them out of the home, where they were met by the police.

Minor injuries were reported.

Guerra was arrested on June 16 and charged with attempted malicious wounding and domestic assault and battery. Bond information was unavailable on Tuesday, and his court date is pending.

