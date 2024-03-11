Man Accused Of Raping Woman He Recently Met In Prince William County, Police Say

Mohd Haroon Hakimi, 33, has been arrested and charged with rape following an incident involving a 27-year-old woman who was a new acquaintance he met at his Woodbridge home.

Late on Friday afternoon, officers from the Prince William County Police Department were called to the 12200 block of Grenada Way in Woodbridge to investigate an incident that reportedly happened earlier in the day.

Police say that the woman was sexually assaulted by Hakimi, "with whom she had recently met while at his residence in (Woodbridge)." The woman eventually was able to flee the residence, at which point she contacted the police.

Hakimi was arrested on Saturday and charged with rape. His initial court date is pending and bond information was unavailable on March 11.

