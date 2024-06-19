Dayro Yafeth Matute-Rivera, 18, was arrested early on Wednesday morning following an investigation into an assault at his home in the 13900 block of Mount Pleasant Drive in Woodbridge.

The incident was reported at approximately 12:45 a.m. on June 19.

Police say that the teen girl was abducted and held against her will by an acquaintance, later identified as Matute-Rivera. When they spoke with her, she had reportedly suffered minor injuries from a previous assault involving the same man.

According to investigators, when officers attempted to detain Matute-Rivera, he resisted, though he was ultimately apprehended and charged with abduction, assault and battery, as well as obstruction.

He is being held without bond and his court date was pending as of Wednesday afternoon.

