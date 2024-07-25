Maikel Barrera Aguilar is facing charges following an investigation into a Woodbridge argument that rapidly escalated on Tuesday morning, according to officials.

Officers from the Prince William County Polic Department responded shortly after 4:30 a.m. on July 23 to a home in the 3500 block of Nexus Court to investigate a domestic dispute involving Barrera Aguilar and a 31-year-old woman.

Police say that during the incident, Barrera Aguilar struck the woman and to suffocate her before the two were separated and the police were called.

Minor injuries were reported.

Barrera Aguilar was charged with suffocation, as well as assault and battery. His bond was set at $2,500 and his court date was pending as of Thursday afternoon.

