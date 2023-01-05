Family Ravaged By Deadly Dumfries Shooting Was Mourning Mom's September Death

A well-liked Prince William County family has suffered its second heartbreaking loss in less than four months after a verbal argument in Dumfries turned into a fatal quintuple shooting.

The community is rallying support around the Carroll-Gatling family, whose lives have changed drastically in the past few months following the passing of Portia Carroll in September and the murder of her 3-year-old daughter Journee this week in a mass shooting that left four others in the ICU.

A GoFundMe fundraiser was set up on Thursday, Jan. 5 on behalf of the Carroll-Gatling family to support the children, four of whom are in the Trauma ICU fighting for their lives, according to the organizer of the campaign.

Any funds that are raised will reportedly be used to help the family with food, transportation to and from the Trauma Center, medical needs, and the 3-year-old child’s memorial.

“On Sept. 12, 2022, the Carroll-Gatling family was forever changed. Portia Carroll passed and left her 8 children behind. Their lives were uprooted and changed drastically overnight,” organizer Alix Grimm wrote.

“Little did we know that only three months later another tragedy would occur and this time directly involves her beautiful children.”

