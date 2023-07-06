Thunderstorm 88°

Laundromat Beatdown: Man Throws Punches In Woodbridge Parking Lot, Cops Say

A 46-year-old Virginia man was in custody for carrying out an assault in a laundromat parking lot last month.

Jose Jeremias Aguilar Cruz
Cecilia Levine
Jose Jeremias Aguilar Cruz has been charged with malicious wounding in connection to the June 8 incident at Spin Cycle Laundry, in Woodbridge, Prince William County police said.

There, Cruz and a 41-year-old acquaintance were arguing in the parking lot, when Cruz struck the man several times, then fled the area, PWC police said. The victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Cruz was arrested on June 16, with a court date set for Aug. 17.

