Laundromat Beatdown: Man Throws Punches In Woodbridge Parking Lot, Cops Say

Jose Jeremias Aguilar Cruz has been charged with malicious wounding in connection to the June 8 incident at Spin Cycle Laundry, in Woodbridge, Prince William County police said.

There, Cruz and a 41-year-old acquaintance were arguing in the parking lot, when Cruz struck the man several times, then fled the area, PWC police said. The victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Cruz was arrested on June 16, with a court date set for Aug. 17.

