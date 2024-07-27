Officers were called to the Oasis at Montclair Apartment Complex on Stedham Circle in Dumfries shortly before 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 20, to investigate a reported hit-and-run.

On Saturday, July 27, authorities announced that McBride was located and arrested.

According to a spokesperson from the Prince William County Police Department, 37-year-old Vasquez Galvan was approached by McBride while he was outside of his gold Lexus SUV.

During that encounter, the wanted man got into the Lexus, and began driving in reverse while the owner grabbed onto the vehicle.

Investigators say that McBride drove into an unoccupied vehicle before accelerating forward, throwing Galvan off and running him over.

He was rushed to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries, authorities announced on Monday afternoon.

McBride then drove the stolen SUV out of the area before police arrived. Galvan was treated and rushed to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On Tuesday morning, police say that they located the stolen Lexus RX 300 in the 14900 block of Ashdale Circle in Woodbridge while investigating an unrelated call.

They were also able to obtain surveillance images of the man believed to be involved in the fatal incident on Stedham Circle.

Late on Friday night, the department announced that McBride has been identified as the suspect, and he was charged on Saturday with felony murder, felony hit-and-run, and grand larceny auto.

McBride was described as being 5-foot-10 weighing 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

The incident remains under investigation.

