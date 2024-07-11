Alexandria resident Jose Olegario Lopez, 34, is facing charges following the investigation into two alleged domestic assaults that were reported over three days in Woodbridge.

According to a spokesperson from the Prince William County Police Department, on Wednesday night, officers were called to a home in the 13700 block of Gilbert Road when a 35-year-old woman and Lopez got into an argument that ended when he allegedly grabbed and struck her.

Minor injuries were reported before the pair were separated.

Police say that during the investigation, it was determined that there had been a separate domestic incident on July 8, when he allegedly grabbed his victim's neck and struck the child.

Lopez was arrested on July 10 and charged with strangulation and two counts of domestic assault and battery.

He is being held without bond and his court date is pending.

