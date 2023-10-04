Investigation Into Sex Assault Of A Minor Leads To Arrest In Prince William County: Police

Woodbridge resident Joaquin Rodriguez Melendez, 26, has been arrested following an investigation into alleged sexual assault that was reported in Prince William County between May and November 2022.

According to a Prince William County Police Department spokesperson, the investigation found that Rodriguez Melendez allegedly sexually assaulted a family member who was under the age of 13 at the time of the offenses.

There was more than one assault reported during the purported timeframe, investigators said, noting that the probe was only launched recently when the victim came forward, leading to warrants for Rodriguez Melendez's arrest, who ultimately turned himself in.

Rodriguez Melendez was arrested and charged with:

Rape;

Three counts of aggravated sexual battery;

Two counts of indecent liberties;

Four counts of forcible sodomy;

Object sexual penetration.

He is being held without bond and his next court date is pending.

