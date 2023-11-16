Fair 68°

Intoxicated Homeless Man Lighting Things On Fire Assaults Cops In Woodbridge, Police Say

An allegedly intoxicated man did not go down quietly after being arrested for lighting things on fire in a Prince George's County community, police say.

<p>A Prince William County Police officer was injured during the altercation.</p>

 Photo Credit: Prince William County Police
Jose Alfonso Aguilar-Hernandez, who has no fixed address, got combative with police officers who were called to the 1600 block of Dorothy Lane in Woodbridge to investigate reports of an unruly man who was in a parking lot burning things.

When the 31-year-old was approached by officers, he allegedly began to resist and struck one officer until fire and rescue personnel were able to intervene and take Aguilar-Hernandez into custody.

Aguilar-Hernandez had other ideas.

While in custody, police say that Aguilar-Hernandez attempted to kick out the window of the police cruiser he was placed in, then struck an officer again before being re-secured. The officer suffered minor injuries, according to officials.

Aguilar-Hernandez was charged with assault and battery of a law enforcement officer, intoxicated in public, and two counts of obstruction of justice.

He is being held without bond pending his next court appearance.

