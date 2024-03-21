Fair 32°

SHARE

I-95 Road Rage Driver Pulls Gun, Throws Object At Victim In Northern Virginia: Police

A 36-year-old Virginia driver has been arrested in a road rage incident on I-95 this week.

Helmi Barhoumi.&nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp;

Helmi Barhoumi.     

 Photo Credit: Stafford County Sheriff's Office
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Helmi Barhoumi, of Annandale, was in the left shoulder and trying to pass another vehicle near mile marker 142 on Wednesday, March 20 when trouble began around 7:15 p.m., the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said.

After exchanging obscenities, Barhoumi threw something at the victim’s vehicle and pulled out a firearm, the sheriff's office said in a release. 

Deputies were able to find and stop Barhoumi's car, before charging him with brandishing a firearm, destruction of property, and maliciously throwing an object at an occupied vehicle. 

He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $1,000 secured bond.

to follow Daily Voice Prince William and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE