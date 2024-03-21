I-95 Road Rage Driver Pulls Gun, Throws Object At Victim In Northern Virginia: Police

Helmi Barhoumi, of Annandale, was in the left shoulder and trying to pass another vehicle near mile marker 142 on Wednesday, March 20 when trouble began around 7:15 p.m., the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said.

After exchanging obscenities, Barhoumi threw something at the victim’s vehicle and pulled out a firearm, the sheriff's office said in a release.

Deputies were able to find and stop Barhoumi's car, before charging him with brandishing a firearm, destruction of property, and maliciously throwing an object at an occupied vehicle.

He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $1,000 secured bond.

