Home Contractor From Woodbridge Claims $2.2M Lottery Jackpot After String Of Bad Luck

A contractor in Virginia is smiling his way to the bank after winning more than $2 million playing a Lottery game online.

Woodbridge resident Brent Butler told Lottery officials he was ready to give up after having little luck playing games, though he decided to give it one more try.

Good decision.

Butler's last shot at Lottery luck landed him a $2,204,371 jackpot playing the Banker's Bonus game on the organization's app on his personal device.

He wasn't the only one celebrating the seven-figure windfall.

"I can tell you my wife was more happy than me," he mused.

According to Virginia Lottery, Banker's Bonus is one of the Mega Money Jackpots games played in Virginia, Kentucky and Pennsylvania, featuring a progressive, growing jackpot.

Butler was the latest winner, and the newly-minted millionaire said there are no set plans for money other than to pay off some bills, though some days off might be in his future, as he joked that "I might not go to work today," when claiming the massive prize.

