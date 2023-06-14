Hammer-Wielding Man Goes On Rampage Over Female Friend's Relationship Status In Woodbridge: PD

Victor Manuel Gonzalez Cisneros, 26, of Marlboro, showed up at an apartment on the 13100 block of Marina Way in Woodbridge around 9 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, to confront another man over a relationship with a female acquaintance, police said.

Once in the area, Cisneros spotted the man’s vehicle, which was being driven by a different man at the time. Using his own vehicle, Cisneros then struck the vehicle before an argument ensued between the two parties.

Cisneros struck the car with a hammer multiple times before pulling out a gun and demanding to be taken to the home where the other man lived, police said.

Cisneros entered the man’s apartment where he found the female acquaintance, and forcibly took her to another room. There, he struck her and damaged property in the room with the hammer, authorities said.

When the female acquaintance attempted to call for help, Cisneros took her phone, and her Jack Russell Terrier dog and fled the apartment. No injuries were reported.

Following the investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants for Cisneros, who is being sought for robbery, abduction, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, burglary, hit & run, felony destruction of property, larceny of an animal, destruction of property, domestic assault & battery.

