Last month, José Luis Vázquez, 37, had his gold Lexus SUV stolen from him in a Prince William County apartment complex, and while trying to stave off his assailant, was thrown from the vehicle, which then ran him over.

He died at an area hospital, leaving his family - including a 2-year-old daughter - with an absence in their hearts.

"My husband was a happy person, a human being with a big heart, who was contagious with his smile and presence," Vázquez's wife said, calling him "a great champion with a helpful heart for everyone, an excellent and extraordinary exemplary father of a beautiful 2-year-old daughter, from whom we learned a lot and impacted the lives of those who knew him."

Vázquez was also described by a friend as "a very humble, caring person who loved his family," Martha Mulugeta said. "We will miss him deeply.

Thousands of dollars have been raised on behalf of Vázquez's wife Carmen Pineda as the community continues rallying support for his family in the days following his death.

"(He was a good son, husband, father, (and) excellent friend," Pineda continued. "His loss leaves a great void in our hearts because he was loved by many people.

"He will be greatly missed and will always have a very special place in our hearts."

A GoFundMe set up for the family can be found here.

