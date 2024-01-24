Ex-Con Accused Of Killing Friend Over Fentanyl Pills In PWC Arrested In Maryland: Police

Karen Nicole Pollard, 37, has been arrested by Virginia State Police investigators following an incident that ended across state lines in Prince George's County overnight, authorities announced on Wednesday.

Pollard had been wanted for her alleged role in the fatal shooting of 51-year-old Patricia Kathlean Beglin in late December 2023.

According to police, shortly before 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 28, officers were called to a stretch of woods behind a business in the 1200 block of Easy Street in Woodbridge, where they found Beglin on the ground suffering from a single gunshot wound to the upper body.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

Pollard was identified as a suspect by investigators, police said, and the incident was over an earlier argument about fentanyl pills.

On Wednesday, the Prince William County Police Department announced that Pollard was taken into custody following the incident with state police and transported to an area hospital in Maryland for treatment of minor injuries following her arrest.

Pollard, who has no fixed address, was arrested and charged with:

Murder;

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony;

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

She is being held in Maryland awaiting her extradition back to Prince William County.

