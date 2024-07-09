Fair 73°

DUI Driver Leads High-Speed Pursuit Before Crashing In Manassas Park, Cops Say

A 30-year-old DUI driver was going more than twice the posted speed limit when he failed to stop for police and crashed his car in Prince William County the night before July Fourth, police said.

Carlos Romero Alvarado was spotted by officers going more than twice the posted speed limit in Manassas Park around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, the department said.

Alvarado failed to stop for officers and ultimately lost control, crashing near the intersection of Manassas Drive and Fairway Court, police said.

The local resident was arrested at the scene and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, eluding, DUI, reckless driving, and destruction of property, police said.

He was being held at the Prince William Adult Detention Center with no bond.

