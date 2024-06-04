Yermi Perona Salazar, 27, made things worse for himself on Monday morning when officers were called to the 12700 block of Bombay Way to investigate reports of an unconscious person inside the vehicle.

According to police, responding officers made contact with Perona Salazar, who was asleep behind the driver's seat and allegedly intoxicated; however, he did not plan to go down quietly.

Once stirred, investigators say that they attempted to assist him out of the vehicle, at which point he "actively resisted" and struck an officer before driving away, though he wasn't done yet.

Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop of Perona Salazar in the area of Old Bridge Road and Touchstone Drive, though he continued driving until eventually returning to the area the entire ordeal began on Bombay Way and parking again.

No injuries were reported.

The Woodbridge resident was located later on Monday and charged with assault and battery on a law enforcement officer, felony eluding, and DUI.

Bond information was unavailable on Tuesday and his next court appearance is pending, according to police.

