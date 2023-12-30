Fair 34°

Drunk Man Firing Gun In Woodbridge Home Arrested: Police

A 22-year-old man was in custody after police said he drunkenly fired a gun in and outside of a Virginia home.

 Photo Credit: Prince William County Police
Cecilia Levine
Gabriel Alexander Bruins was intoxicated when he fired the handgun multiple times inside and outside of the Forestdale Avenue home in Woodbridge just before 2 a.m. Friday, Dec. 29, Prince William County police said.

Bruin struck a neighboring home and two parked cars, but no injuries were reported, police said.

Bruins was charged with shooting within/at an occupied dwelling, destruction of property, reckless handling of a firearm and public intoxication.

He was held without bond.

