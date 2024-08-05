Decomposing Body Found In Dumfries Vehicle: Prince William County Police

Officers were called shortly before 2:15 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3, to the 17100 block of Wayside Drive, where a Good Samaritan located the dead body in the area.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, upon arrival, they found the body in a decomposed state, and it has since been taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy to determine an ID, cause and exact manner of death.

Investigators made note that there is not considered to be a threat to the community regarding the death.

More information is expected to be released.

This is a developing story.

