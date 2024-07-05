Darius Lamont Chisley, 49, of Warrenton, was arrested late on Thursday night following an incident with a 45-year-old man who was repeatedly stabbed, according to police.

Officers were called at around 9:15 p.m. on July 4 to the Rosemary Ridge Apartments in the 10900 block of Morning Glory Court in Manassass, where thre was a reported assault.

Police say that Chisley and his victim got into an argument, which promptly escalated, resulting with him fetching a knife that led to the stabbing.

The victim suffered multiple stab wounds and had to be hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Chisley fled the area, but was quickly tracked down and taken into custody without further incident.

Chisley was arrested and charged with aggravated malicious wounding.

Bond information was unavailable on Friday afternoon, and his initial court date was pending.

