Daniel Patrick Boyd, 38, is facing charges following the investigation into multiple domestic disputes that were reported in Dumfries over the course of several years.

The incidents were reported between February 2020 and November 2023.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, Boyd is accused of multiple physical encounters with family members at a home in the 15400 block of Silvan Glen Drive.

Investigators say that during the encounters, Boyd reportedly grabbed the necks of his victims, and on one occasion, threw a family member against a wall, "causing a significant injury to their foot."

The family members - a 37-year-old woman and two children under the age of 13 - reported to police that they sustained injuries at the time of the alleged offenses.

Following the investigation, arrest warrants were issued for Boyd, who turned himself in to the police on Tuesday and was charged with three counts of strangulation and one count of malicious wounding.

He was released, and his court date is pending.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince William and receive free news updates.