The exchange between Earle-Sears and Danica Roem, of Manassas, happened on the Senate floor Monday, Feb. 26.

Roem, a Democrat who worked in local news for the better part of a decade, asked a question about a piece of legislation, and was addressed by Earle-Sears as "sir" in her response, footage shows. Roem then left the chamber.

After a recess requested by Sen. Scott Surovell (D-Fairfax), Earle-Sears addressed the exchange, saying:

"Let it be known I am not here to upset anyone. I am here to do the job that the people of Virginia have called me to do and that is to treat everyone with respect and dignity.

"I at times have not been afforded the same respect and dignity. But in this body and as long as I am president of the Senate and by the grace of God I will be treated with respect and dignity and I will treat everyone else with respect and dignity.

"It is never my intention to make anyone offended and I hope that others would consider that they would try not to offend me as well... I apologize. I apologize. I apologize."

