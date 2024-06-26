Patti Simpson, a member of the Montclair Mews community, was among the victims who were displaced by a blaze that broke out in the 163000 block of Taconic Circle in Dumfries on Saturday, June 15.

Four townhomes were damaged, with three - including Simpson's - determined to be unsafe to occupy by officials, putting the retiree in a precarious position.

Simpson, who is on a fixed income, is now required to pay a $10,000 deductible due to her condo association's insurance policy, and according to a community member, her personal homeowner's insurance will not be replacing all that was lost.

"Patti had just returned from an outing when she saw the fire trucks outside her neighborhood and realized they were at her home," the friend said. "Although Patti wasn't home at the time of the fire, her faithful dog, Snow, was inside."

The dog was able to escape relatively unharmed when firefighters entered the home to battle the blaze, suffering only minor smoke irritation that was treated by a vet.

However, while the dog was mostly unscathed, the same cannot be said for the condo, which suffered extensive smoke, water, and fire damage.

According to organizers of a fundraiser on Simpson's behalf, which has raised thousands of dollars in the days following the fire, the community has been quick to come to the aid of one of their own.

Neighbors and friends quickly organized plans to provide immediate assistance.

Within hours, Simpson received donations of shoes, clothes, gift cards, toiletries, and essentials for Snow, including a new leash, food, bed, and toys.

"Patti is known for her generosity and willingness to help others," her daughter added. "She has always been there for her friends and family, giving unconditionally. Now it's our turn to help her rebuild her life."

Those interested in donating to the cause can do so here.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince William and receive free news updates.